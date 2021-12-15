Season 2 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is now under production, with a release date announcement expected soon.

Season 2 of “Tokyo Revengers” is already in the works, according to a recent Yahoo News Japan piece. Liden Films has not announced anything about the anime series’ second season, but if the reports are true, fans may hear something about the second season of the TV anime adaption by the end of the year.

New information about Season 2 of “Tokyo Revengers” appears to have come from Tatsuhisa Suzuki’s management office. Suzuki provided the voice of Ken Ryuguji or Draken in the first season of the anime.

After his extramarital affair was revealed in June, he lost some of his voice acting jobs. He became ill later and was brought to the hospital. Some fans are wondering if Suzuki, who voiced Draken in the first season of “Tokyo Revengers,” will return for the second season.

“Many fans are anxious about the possibility of Ken Ryuguji (Draken) being dropped from the popular Tokyo Revengers series. The series’ second season is presently under production, with a release date set for later this year. Suzuki’s management office told Yahoo News Japan, “However, we don’t know for sure if Suzuki will attend.”

When it comes to the release date for the second season, many fans feel it will most likely be announced on Saturday. The franchise is hosting a special event called “Tokyo Revengers: Special Event: Tokyo Manjikai Tachikawa Tsuu Ringu” this weekend. Fans are encouraged to moderate their expectations and take the latest batch of data about the anime’s second season as extremely speculative at this stage in the absence of an official announcement from the team behind “Tokyo Revengers.”

The first season of “Tokyo Revengers” premiered on April 11 of this year, while the second season’s pilot episode is expected to broadcast in April of next year. With 24 episodes, the season came to a close on September 9th.