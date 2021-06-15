Season 2 of ‘Mare of Easttown’ could take another three years to arrive.

All of the big names compete for the top spot in originals on our preferred streaming platforms when it comes to TV shows. HBO has already made waves with original series such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Game of Thrones, but the more the better. Mare of Easttown offers the same chance.

In fact, fans can’t get enough of the miniseries and are yearning for a second season. Even celebrities such as Stephen King are involved. Here’s what the director and cast members have to say about season two, as well as what you may expect.

The ‘Mare of Easttown’ was supposed to be a one-off series.

Mare of Easttown isn’t your typical crime/thriller. It features notable actors such as Kate Winslet, Peter Evans, Guy Pearce, Jean Smart, and others. It is directed by a well-known female protagonist and contains all of the juicy elements of small-town murder, secrets, personal problems, and surprising disclosures. The audience can’t get enough of it.

Mare Sheehan (Winslet) is a police investigator in a small Pennsylvania town who is trying to keep her life together while investigating one of the area’s most heinous murders. “The series tackles the dark side of a close community and delivers a genuine look of how family and past tragedies may define our present,” according to HBO.

While it has been billed as a “limited series” from the start, HBO is likely to reconsider its decision given the show’s high audience numbers and most-watched season finale episode. After all, network originals are all the rage right now, and HBO is competing against behemoths like Disney, which owns the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Netflix, which has Firefly, and Amazon, which has The Boys.

Season two is on the table for the director and performers.

Fans aren’t the only ones who want the limited series to return for another season. In a… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.