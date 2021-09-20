Season 2 of ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Could Be Announced Next Month.

Fans may learn more about “Dragon Ball Super” season 2 at a forthcoming event in New York, which is set to take place next month.

Toei Animation launched the 131-episode “Dragon Ball Super” anime adaptation in 2015, and it ended in March 2018. Following the anime’s great run, fans are hoping that the team will announce the sequel as soon as possible.

Toei Animation, on the other hand, has remained silent about the anime’s sequel after three years. Instead, the latest “Dragon Ball” news is about a new film called “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.”

The plot of the film will chronicle the events that occurred after the completion of the Tournament of Power, in which Universe 7 triumphed and resurrected all of the “erased” universes. At the New York Comic-Con on Oct. 7, further information about the next picture will be unveiled.

Apart from the knowledge that it will be about the new film, the New York Comic-Con hasn’t revealed anything about the “Dragon Ball Super” special panel. However, Ken Xyro, an industry expert and content developer, gave specifics about what fans might expect from the event.

“On October 7, Dragon Ball Super will conduct a panel at New York Comic-Con for the Super Hero film. Akio Iyoku, Norihiro Hayashida, Ian Sinclair, and Monica Rial will be among the panel’s special guests. At the panel, there will be a behind-the-scenes look at the film (and potentially more),” the insider disclosed on Twitter on Wednesday.

Fans are hoping that the special panel will be used to unveil the second season of “Dragon Ball Super.” The anime’s second season is expected to premiere in 2022, following the release of the next film.

There has been no official announcement about the second season of “Dragon Ball Super” as of yet. As a result, fans should be cautious about their expectations for the second anime adaptation.

The “Dragon Ball Super” manga is already on its 76th chapter, and with enough material for an anime adaptation, fans are hoping for an announcement soon.

Viz Media publishes the “Dragon Ball Super” manga.