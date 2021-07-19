Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ will be announced in September, according to reports.

According to a recent leak, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2 will be one of the most anticipated anime releases this year, and fans will finally learn the official release date of the Entertainment District Arc’s anime adaptation in September.

The anime will premiere this year, according to Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2. According to Twitter user DemonSlayerSc, the release date for the second season will be announced on September 25.

“On September 25, 2021, further information about ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Season 2 will be unveiled. It’s possible that a release date will be announced!” the user wrote on Twitter.

Several websites earlier indicated that the second season of the anime would be released in October. And it appears that a release date announcement at the end of September will fit into this schedule. However, no formal notification has yet been made.

The anime will continue where the film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” ended. The Entertainment District Arc, which appears in the ninth volume of the hit manga, will be adapted. Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko were helped by a Flame Hashira named Kyojuro Rengoku to stop the carnage in the deathly train in the film “Mugen Train.”

The advertising trailers and stills for Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” suggest that the demon slayers will also be assisted by another hashira. It will be the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui this time. Tengen Uzui’s talents may be unfamiliar to anyone who have not read the manga.

The hashiras were initially seen in the final episodes of the first season, but their talents and powers were not revealed. Those that saw “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” saw Flame Hashira Kyojuro’s skills and passion, as well as how with his support, things became more bearable for Tanjiro and the gang.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is worth seeing for its stunning animation, wonderful narrative, and engaging characters.