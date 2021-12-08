Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ Reveals Muzan’s Secret, Most Powerful Attack Style

Fans awaited the one-hour premiere of the TV anime adaptation of the “Demon Slayer” Entertainment District arc with bated breath, which revealed a number of intriguing details, including the secret, most powerful technique that could aid Kamado Tanjiro in defeating the demon king and progenitor of all demons – Muzan Kibutsuji.

The early portion of “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Episode 8 eventually completed the Mugen Train arc and showed Tanjiro putting himself through a lot of training despite his injury in order to be prepared to face more fearsome and strong demons in the future. Renguko Kyojuro’s house was visited by Tanjiro, who delivered the Flame Hashira’s parting word to his family.

Shinjuro, Kyojuro’s father and a former Flame Hashira, approached Tanjiro and presumed he was the master of the Sun Breathing technique. The Renguko household’s head made his guess based on Tanjiro’s earrings at the time.

From the entries of the Flame Hashira’s book, he had seen the demon slayer’s earrings. Shinjuro also said that the long-forgotten Sun Breathing technique is the most powerful breathing technique ever devised.

Hinokami Kagura, commonly known as the Sun Breathing technique, is made up of 12 segments that are performed throughout the night until sunrise. Fans first witnessed this in the first season of the anime, when Tanjiro remembered his father enacting the ceremony while still alive.

The Hinokami Kagura, along with the Hafuda earrings, is passed down from father to son in every generation, and the Kamado family performs this rite every new year. Muzan Kibutsuji, who is well aware that only a wielder of the Sun Breathing method is powerful enough to demolish him, commanded demons to assassinate the demon slayer wearing Hanafuda earrings in the first season of the anime.

If you’re wondering if Tanjiro will learn Sun Breathing, “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Episode 8 shows the series’ protagonist admitting to knowing how to do Hinokami Kagura. Unfortunately, in the TV anime adaption, he is still far from mastering the famed skill.

Tanjiro is currently oblivious of his family’s secret because he comes from a long history of coal miners, as far as he knows. With Shinjuro’s destruction of the Sun Breathing technique’s specifics, the young demon slayer will have to figure out how to learn about this renowned technique and, in the process, uncover efficient ways to activate his latent strength.