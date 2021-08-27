Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” is set to premiere next month, according to reports.

Following the global success of “Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train,” it looks that fans will learn the release date for “Demon Slayer” Season 2 in September.

The alleged most recent information on the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 release date announcement came from Animetv jp, a Twitter user. According to the tweet, “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Movie: Mugen Train” will be broadcast on Japanese television on September 25.

They also stated that additional information concerning Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” will be disclosed following the show. The details concerning the release date announcement match what Twitter user DemonSlayerSc revealed in July.

“More details regarding Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 will be revealed on September 25, 2021,” the tweet added. “A release date may be announced!” they hypothesized.

The anime will premiere this year, according to Ufotable, the Japanese animation studio behind “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2. It did not, however, provide a definite release date for the eagerly anticipated animation.

Several websites had stated that the anime’s second season would premiere in October. The leaks concerning the release date announcement seem to point to an October release date.

According to the official Twitter account of “Demon Slayer,” the Entertainment District Arc will air on Funimation this year. According to rumors, the English version of the anime’s second season could broadcast later in 2021 or early in 2022, thanks to a contract the team made with Toonami.

With anime shows like “Sword Art Online” and “Promised Online,” the American late-night television programming block has done the same. Fans should expect to wait six to eight months to see “Demon Slayer” Season 2 English dub on Funimation, based on previous release patterns.

The hit anime series’ second season will take up where the film “Demon Slayer: Infinity Train” left off. It will feature the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and will tell the narrative of the Entertainment District.

If the promotional materials and manga narrative are any indication, the upcoming season will be another interesting offering.