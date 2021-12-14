Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ introduces a new Entertainment District ending.

The new closing theme sequence of “Demon Slayer’s” second season’s Entertainment Art District storyline stunned viewers.

Ufotable finally aired the first episode of the TV anime adaption of the Entertainment District arc earlier this month. Tanjiro and his pals Inosuke and Zenitsu eventually met the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui in the hour-long pilot episode, which concluded the Mugen Train narrative.

The anime received a new opening and ending theme sequence for the season’s last stretch of episodes following the launch of the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Entertainment District arc. “Asa ga Kuru,” the new ending theme, is performed by Aimer.

Ario Kamado, a Twitter user who goes by the handle Ario Kamado, posted a video of “Asa ga Kuru” on the microblogging site. The video is available below for fans to watch.

The second episode of the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Entertainment District storyline was recently released. While Ufotable hasn’t disclosed the current arc’s official episode count, some reports indicate the anime will be around for a long time.

Fans of the TV anime adaptation of “Demon Slayer” Season 2 have a lot to look forward to based on the new ending and opening theme sequences. Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu have finally penetrated the Red Light District to look into Tengen’s three wives’ disappearance.

Demon King Muzan Kibutzuj was also presented in the most recent episode of Season 2 of “Demon Slayer.” Rather than appearing as a grown man adorned in lavish apparel and accessories like he did in the first season, Muzan now disguises himself as a frail and sickly youngster around 10 or 11.

His clothing consists of a plain white button-up shirt, black shorts, long socks, and shoes, and he is the adopted son of an elderly couple. Tanjiro and his group have yet to discover the demon(s) who lie within the Red Light District’s nest of desire, vanity, and greed.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” airs every Sunday at 11:15 p.m. JT. “What Are You?” is the title of the upcoming episode, which will air on Sunday.