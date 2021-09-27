Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’: How To Watch, When It Will Be Released, And More [Details].

Ufotable, a Japanese animation studio, has finally revealed the release date for “Demon Slayer” Season 2, as well as several critical details that fans should be aware of.

The team behind the upcoming TV anime adaptation of “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2 has announced the show’s release date, which is Saturday, as expected. However, contrary to prior rumors, the first episode will premiere on December 5, rather than October.

The upcoming season follows the manga’s Entertainment District arc and stars Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. The first episode of Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” is due to air in an hour, but fans are encouraged to watch the Mugen Train storyline first.

The successful film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” will be distributed in an episodic format as a distinct arc, according to the newest announcement. It will consist of seven episodes and will premiere on October 10th.

The crew promised viewers that the episodes would include all-new content not seen in the film, especially in the arc’s first episode. All of the next six episodes will be re-edited, including new music and scenarios.

Lisa will play the theme songs for the “Mugen Train” arc, as well as the opening theme “Akeboshi” and the ending theme “Shirogane.” Aimer will perform the theme songs for “Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc,” including the opening song “Zankyosanka” and the ending theme “Asa ga kuru.”

In terms of voice actors, the future TV anime version will keep the same cast. Miyuki Sawashiro will play Daki, the main antagonist of the Entertainment District Arc.

Crunchyroll will have the “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” and “Entertainment District” arcs available. New footage from the anime’s second season has also been uploaded by Ufotable.

It will be some time until the one-hour pilot episode of Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” airs. However, beginning Oct. 10, viewers can see a re-adaptation of the Mugen Train storyline on television.

Before the second season begins in December, the creators of the blockbuster show will undoubtedly release more stills and teaser trailers.