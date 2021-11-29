Season 2 of ‘Demon Slayer’ has a lot of Entertainment District arc spoilers, and the Netflix airing schedule has been released.

Over the weekend, the final episode of the smash anime “Demon Slayer’s” Mugen Train arc was released. While the highly anticipated Entertainment District arc is still a few days away, the trailer for the anime’s TV adaptation has unveiled a new batch of spoilers.

The death of Rengoku, the most well-loved Hashira in the demon-slaying corps, was featured in the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Mugen Train storyline, which had a heartbreaking finale. Following the conclusion of the last arc, the series’ official YouTube account published a new trailer for the following arc, Entertainment District.

The mentioned trailer shows the Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen and four new female characters. The three female characters are connected to Sound Hashira and serve as the catalyst for Tanjiro and his group’s visit to the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the frightening-looking woman is most likely Daki, the powerful secondary holder of the Upper Rank Six post. The first episode of the Entertainment District arc takes up where Mugen Train left off in the previous episode.

The first episode of the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Entertainment District storyline will be an hour long, as previously reported. Starting at 10 a.m. ET on December 5, fans may watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

According to Netflix Singapore, it will be available on Netflix on December 6th. Since the release of the blockbuster film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train” in October 2020, the upcoming episodes are newly adapted materials.

The following arc’s pilot episode will also have an opening tune called “Zankyosanka” and an ending theme called “Asa ga Kuru.” Aimer, a Japanese pop singer and lyricist, will perform these theme tunes.

“Tanjiro and his companions join Hashira Tengen Uzui to a nightclub where Tengen’s female ninja spies were gathering information on a demon before they vanished. Tanjiro and the others disguise themselves as ladies in order to investigate! “The Entertainment District arc, Volume 9 of the manga, has an official summary.

As the premiere of the arc’s debut episode approaches, fans can expect to learn more about the “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Entertainment District storyline.