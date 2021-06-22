Season 2 of ‘Cruel Summer’: What a Second Season Could Entail

The first season of Cruel Summer finished on June 15, 2021. The hit Freeform mystery drama’s season finale answers a lot of questions. However, the episode, particularly its last moments, suggested a second season. Fortunately, Cruel Summer Season 2 was announced on the same day by the network.

Even though the second season has yet to go into production and won’t premiere until 2022, fans are already speculating. What impact will the events of the Cruel Summer Season 1 finale have on the upcoming season? What else is there to delve into? Here’s what you could look into. (Cruel Summer Season 1 spoilers coming.)

The friendship between Kate and Mallory

Kate Wallis and Mallory Higgins became friends when they met in the waiting room where both were attending therapy in 1994, following Kate’s return. Mallory had been best friends with Jeanette Turner the previous year, but they had a falling out. She and Kate quickly connected and became each others’ only confidant.

But in October 1995, during the trial, Jeanette and Kate realize that Mallory was the one who saw her in the window at Martin Harris’ house. Kate confronts her friend, who tearfully confesses that she couldn’t identify her at the time but pieced it together after the fact.

Kate and Mallory’s friendship is the strongest one in the show. So many were relieved that Kate was able to forgive her and understand. In the final moments of the episode, Kate kisses Mallory. Their relationship going from platonic to romantic will definitely need to be explored in Cruel Summer Season 2.

Jeanette reuniting with her mom

