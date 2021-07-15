Season 2 of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ has a new poster and a rumored Netflix release date.

The crew behind “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” season 2 has enhanced the anticipation for the anime’s release by releasing new promotional materials, while fans outside of Japan continue to look forward to the installment’s Netflix release.

To give fans a sneak glimpse into the upcoming program, the anime just released a new teaser in the shape of a poster. On Tuesday, the poster was unveiled in Japan at an event dubbed “Kimestu TV, New Information Announcement Special.”

The image focuses on Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, as well as Inosuke and Zenitsu, two more demon slayers.

The other characters in the most recent poster are from the arc “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District.”

Despite the lack of a firm release date for the second season, fans believe it will premiere this fall. In terms of the anime’s Netflix release, fresh episodes may not be available until October 2021.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is expected to premiere on Netflix in the summer or spring of 2022, according to Fansided. The projection is based on the anime’s first season’s prior release schedule on the streaming site. Season 1 of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was released on Netflix nine months after it premiered in Japan.

Fans, on the other hand, are hoping that this will not be the case with the second season, as the series has become a hit even outside of Japan in recent months.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” will adapt the ninth volume of the manga, which focuses on the Entertainment District Arc. Tanjiro and his buddies Inozuke and Zenitsu are tasked with accompanying Hashira Tengen Uzui to an entertainment district, according to the synopsis.

Tengen’s female ninja spies were gathering information on a demon at the time. These female ninjas, however, vanished without a trace. To get to the bottom of things, Tanjiro and his pals dress themselves as ladies, and as they approach the objective, the devil reaches out for the district’s courtesans.