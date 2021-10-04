Season 2 of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ airs on Funimation on a daily basis; a Netflix release is expected.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” is set to premiere next Sunday, but fans hoping to see the Entertainment District Arc will have to wait a bit longer because it isn’t quite the return many had hoped for. In a few days, the series will premiere on JapanTV, and fans on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be able to watch Ufotable’s biggest anime release of the year.

The first episode of the “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” TV adaptation will air on October 10th, according to American entertainment company Funimation. Funimation has also stated that in the West, all new episodes would be streamed on the same day.

Fans will have to go through a seven-episode recap arc of the hit movie, which includes new visual and background music, before watching the Entertainment District arc anime adaptation. The one-hour pilot episode for the Entertainment District storyline will air on December 5th.

Netflix members are yet to learn whether or not season 2 of “Demon Slayer” will be released this year. Fans had hoped that Netflix would reveal the release date for “Kimetsu no Yaiba” season 2 during its Tudum event, but it did not.

Instead, Netflix announced that episodes of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” will be released every month, with “Attack on Titan” following in January 2022. When it comes to when viewers will be able to watch “Demon Slayer” season 2 on the streaming service, it is expected to be March 2022.

Season 1 of “Demon Slayer” is still accessible on Netflix. Nine months after the first episode of the season aired in Japan, the animation was released. If Netflix sticks to its previous release schedule, the second season will premiere in the summer or spring of 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that neither Ufotable nor Netflix have made any announcements about the anime’s second season’s debut on Netflix. Fans should keep their expectations in check and regard the most recent information about a possible Netflix streaming date as speculative.

Beginning Oct. 10, viewers will be treated to two of the Demon Slayer Corps’ most formidable Hashiras in both the “Mugen Train” review and the “Entertainment District Arc.” The Fire Hashira Senjuro Rengoku will be featured in the first, while the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui will be featured in the second.