Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’: Rege-Jean Page Could Return As The Duke Of Hastings

Rege-Jean Page could make a cameo in season 2 of “Bridgerton.” Page hinted in a recent interview that he may not be completely absent when the hit Netflix series returns for its second season.

Page was asked to comment on the social media uproar earlier this year when it was announced that he would not be returning for season 2 of “Bridgerton” when speaking with British GQ. The actor did not rule out the possibility of returning to the series in the future, implying a possible cameo.

He told the magazine, “You know I couldn’t tell you!” “Isn’t there something magical about being surprised by something you didn’t expect?” Added he.

Fans who have read the novel believe Page will return for the most iconic scene in the second book, in which Anthony Bridgerton develops special feelings for Kate (Simone Ashley) after playing Pall Mall. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Page) join the game in the book, and things take a turn.

Despite the possibility of a cameo appearance in season 2 of “Bridgerton,” Page said he does not consider himself a member of the cast. In fact, he revealed that he has already “respectfully exited” the official cast’s WhatsApp group. He explained, “I didn’t want to put them in an awkward position where they had to kick me out.”

Meanwhile, fans of “Bridgerton” have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season. Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the series, takes Page’s place as the next lead and family patriarch. If the new season is following the plot of the second book, then viewers will see him find the perfect wife while being distracted by her meddlesome sister, Kate.

The new season will also find Bailey’s character play Pall Mall, which is reportedly the only scene that author Julia Quinn requested the show creators to feature in the series. While original leads Simon and Daphne will take a backseat in season two, Quinn promised more romance when the series returns.

In an interview with E!, she teased that viewers will be happy with how things will turn out in season 2. “All I know is that, you know, having written the source material, I think we’re all going to be happy because they really set it up beautifully for all of us to really want Anthony to both win. Washington Newsday Brief News.