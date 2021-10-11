Season 2 Episode Count Leaks; Rengoku Highlights in Pilot Episode [Spoilers].

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” premiered on Sunday, with the opening episode focusing on Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku. While Ufotable has yet to confirm the amount of episodes in the current season, a streaming service looks to have beaten the Japanese animation studio to the punch.

“Demon Slayer” Season 2 will include 18 episodes, according to iQIYI, a Chinese movie and video streaming portal and over-the-top (OTT) media service provider. The Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs will be featured in the second season.

The Mugen Train arc will have seven episodes, with the first one premiering on Sunday, according to Ufotable. The Entertainment District arc will contain 11 episodes if the iQIYI listing is correct.

The first episode of the Entertainment District storyline will air on December 5th and will last an hour. Fans have been guaranteed by Ufotable that the anime will faithfully adapt the manga without any alterations.

Meanwhile, the Mugen Train arc’s premiere episode, centering on Kyojuro Rengoku, was released on Sunday. The opening episode has a different impression on those who have seen the hit anime film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.”

The opening episode of Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” appears to be a tribute to Flame Hashira. It explains how Rengoku obtained all of the Ekiben he is eating in the first few minutes of the film.

Rengoku’s other side is also revealed in the pilot episode, which was not seen in the movie. Aside from his speed, abilities, and power, the Flame Hashira is a recognized figure in the Demon Slayer corps because of his outstanding attitude toward his fellow humans.

Rengoku’s father, Shinjuro Rengoku, is also a former Flame Hashira, and the opening episode of “Demon Slayer” Season 2 gives viewers some information about him. The final scene of the episode appears to be an homage to Rengoku, with the Hashiras affectionately describing him.

Even if the Mugen Train arc is a rehash of the movie, Ufotable kept its promise to provide fans something new. The animation and aesthetics are quite captivating.

Season 2 of “Demon Slayer” is now available on Crunchyroll and Funimation for both paid and free users. Popular outlets such as Bilibili, iQIYI, and Bahamut Anime Crazy also have the TV anime.