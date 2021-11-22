Season 2 Episode 7 of ‘Demon Slayer’ concludes the Mugen Train arc; Entertainment District premiere date [spoilers].

The Season 2 Entertainment District arc of “Demon Slayer” is just a few days away, but the Mugen Train arc conclusion appears to have a very dramatic ending.

The creators of the hit anime “Demon Slayer” have published a crucial image as well as the official title of the Mugen Train arc’s last episode. The Flame Hashira Rengoku Kyojuro, who has been seriously hurt in his combat against Akaza, the Upper Moon Three of the Twelve Demon Moons, is depicted in this image.

“Set Your Heart Ablaze” is the title of the final episode, and it is one of the few words Rengoku shouted while fighting Akaza. Fans who have read and watched the movie and manga will already know how the tale ends if the TV anime adaptation follows the movie and manga.

Fans saw Tanjiro slay Enmu, the monster that hijacked the train and put everyone to sleep, in Episode 6. To safeguard the passengers from the demon, Rengoku, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko fought alongside each other.

Tanjiro was stabbed while protecting Inosuke from a demon-possessed train crew. Rengoku instructed him how to close his wound internally using the breathing method in order to halt the bleeding.

Akaza, the Upper Moon Three of the Twelve Demon Moons, arrived out of nowhere and attempted to assault Tanjiro. Rengoku defended the young demon slayer while confronting a formidable monster.

The conflict between Rengoku and Akaza will be continued in the next episode. On Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11.15 p.m. JST or 9.15 a.m. ET, FujiTV will broadcast Episode 7.

Meanwhile, the hour-long “Demon Slayer” Season 2 Entertainment District storyline will begin on December 5. The Entertainment District arc will consist of 11 episodes and will follow Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitzu on a mission to investigate the disappearance of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui’s wife.

Ufotable, a Japanese animation studio, previously promised fans that the TV anime adaptation of the Entertainment District arc will be faithful to the book. Fans will like the following arc since it will include a new version of Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tanjiro as they enter the district, which is thought to be the home of another powerful demon named Daki.