Season 2, Episode 5 Live Stream: Watch Online [Spoilers] ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Season 2, Episode 5 Live Stream: Watch Online [Spoilers] ‘Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc’ Season 2, Episode 5 Live Stream

'Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc' Season 2, Episode 5 Live Stream

Tanjiro Kamado is on his way to Inosuke Hashibira’s residence, but he detects a pleasant odor along the route. He soon recognizes the fragrance as that of a demon.

In the upcoming episode, Tanjiro will encounter Upper Six Daki, and things are about to get heated. A spoiler still and summary for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” Episode 5 have been released on the official website.

Tengen Uzui wants Tanjiro and Inosuke to leave Yoshiwara Entertainment District after Zenitsu goes missing, according to the synopsis of the fifth episode.

Tanjiro and Inosuke, on the other hand, resolve to assist Tengen in rescuing his wives. Tanjiro detects the fragrance that night and follows it back to the Oiran who is actually Daki.

Tanjiro faces Koinatsu, who has been kidnapped by the Upper Six. Daki inquires as to whether he is a Demon Slayer. She then inquires about his comrades, as she is already familiar with Zenitsu.

She asks Tanjiro if they are joined by a Hashira, but he dismisses her query. Meanwhile, she transforms Koinatsu, her target, into an obi. When Tanjiro notices the Kanji in her eyes, he realizes she’s a higher-level demon.

While Tengen, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are away, he will battle her alone.

“After visiting the Rengoku residence, Tanjiro and his companions volunteer for a mission in the Entertainment District, a location where devils live and desires are sold. They travel with Tengen Uzui, the flamboyant Sound Hashira, in search of a terrifying opponent ravaging the village. The hunt for “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” anime’s official synopsis reads, “Sworn to slay creatures of the night, the hunt continues.”

Natsuki Hanae portrays Tanjiro Kamado, Akari Kito portrays Nezuko Kamado, Hiro Shimono portrays Zenitsu Agatsuma, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka portrays Inosuke Hashibira, Katsuyuki Konishi portrays Tengen Uzui, Miyuki Sawashiro portrays Denki (Upper Six), Shizuka Ishigami portrays Mak

The fifth episode of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc” will show on Sunday. Fans in the United States can watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The episode will be streamed in Japanese with subtitles in English.