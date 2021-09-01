Season 2, Episode 46 Spoilers and Release Date for ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 46, Rimuru has arrived at the location and is getting ready for the dinner with the other Demon Lords. “Demon Lords’ Banquet Walpurgis” is the title of the next episode.

During Walpurgis, Rimuru encounters Clayman. After Clayman hits Milim, Rimuru, the ruler of Tempest, is enraged. In the combat, he promises to crush Clayman.

Walpurgis begins in Season 2, Episode 46 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” as the ten Demon Lords discuss various topics and learn more about Rimuru.

Meanwhile, Shuna, Soei, Hakurou, and Adalman are expected to invade Clayman’s castle in the upcoming episode.

Shuna, Soei, and Hakurou stumbled into a trap set by Adalman, the Index Finger, in Episode 45 of Season 2 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.”

Shuna noted that they were surrounded by a slew of Adalman’s dead men. She stated that they couldn’t utilize Spatial Movement to flee and that they’d have to confront Adalman.

Hakurou launched an attack, but Adalman retaliated quickly enough. Soei fought as well, but the enemy’s Death Dragon arrived and pursued Soei.

Shuna realized that the only way to defeat the Death Dragon was to beat Adalman, the dragon’s soul keeper.

“Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by an unknown assailant and reincarnated in a parallel universe. However, he is resurrected as a slime! According to Crunchyroll, “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” has an official summary that reads, “Plunged into this new planet with the name Rimuru, he begins his journey to establish a world that is welcoming to all races.”

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

Season 2, Episode 46 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” will air on Tuesday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.