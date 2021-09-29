Season 2, Episode 1 Live Stream Information: How To Watch Online [Spoilers].

The entrance of Western Cuisine Nekoya opens once more to a different world for some special visitors. Season 2 Episode 1 of “Restaurant to Another World” will offer new dishes and guests.

Nekoya is a modest restaurant in a corner of a commercial strip near the office district that serves Western cuisine. The restaurant may be identified by its sign, which has a cat image.

Western Cuisine Nekoya appears to be just like any other restaurant at first appearance, but what sets it apart is the presence of otherworldly creatures who visit every Saturday. Every Saturday, the door to this eatery serves as a portal to another universe.

Season 2 of “Restaurant to Another World” will present new characters who will dine on delectable meals. In the anime’s second season, Aletta and Kuro are ready to serve the visitors.

“With fresh characters and new cuisine, the restaurant is reopening. According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis of the anime reads, “There is a certain restaurant in the first basement level of a multi-tenant building at one corner of a shopping street near the office sector.”

“The historical restaurant is called ‘Western Cuisine Nekoya,’ and it is distinguished by a sign with an image of a cat.’ During the week, this restaurant appears to be entirely normal, but on Saturdays, it opens in secret to a select group of guests. During certain hours, doorways in other sections of a parallel world open, allowing guests of diverse ethnicities and cultures enter the restaurant,” continued the summary.

Masato Jinbo is the director and is in charge of Season 2’s series composition. TOMISIRO and Miho Tsujibayashi composed the soundtrack for the series. The light book “Restaurant to Another World” was created by Junpei Inuzuka, and Katsumi Enami designed the original characters.

Junichi Suwabe plays Shopkeeper, Nobuyuki Hiyama plays Lionel, Nao Tyama plays Hilda, Motomu Kiyokawa plays Artorius, Houchu Ohtsuka plays Tatsugorou, Sumire Uesaka plays Aletta, and Saori Nishi plays Kuro in the anime “Restaurant to Another World.”

Season 2 Episode 1 of “Restaurant to Another World” will be available on Crunchyroll on Friday. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.