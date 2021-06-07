Season 2 Details from a ‘P-Valley’ Star: “It’s a Rollercoaster Ride,” says the narrator.

After just one season, P-Valley has become a television phenomenon. The TV show is based on the personnel of the Chucalissa, Mississippi strip club The Pynk, and was created by award-winning playwright Katori Hall. The series was so well-received when it first aired in July 2020 that it was renewed nearly immediately. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Season 2 has been a long time coming.

As the wait continues, star Brandee Evans teased a few details about what’s to come. In an interview, she suggested that there are a “diversity” of narrative points – some bad, some positive, and some in the middle.

Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ will take fans on an emotional rollercoaster, according to Brandee Evans.

Evans spoke with GoldDerby about the show’s second season, which will begin filming later this month. She indicated that it will delve into some really dark territory, but that there would be some light moments as well. “You’ll be mad, you’ll be joyful, you’ll be sad, but it’ll be a lovely variety,” she emphasized.

“It’s a roller coaster ride,” Evans remarked, noting that her character Mercedes will be dealing with a lot of life changes in the upcoming season. “You are going to witness Mercedes embark on an adventure unlike any other. This season, you might see some things from her that you wouldn’t expect, so that’s a hint.”

“I read something in episode three, and just like last season, I was bawling in my living room,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my my, Mercedes is going through it,’ and I believe she is going through it even more this season. Chile, Katori has sent her on a journey, so this is going to be quite exciting. I can only think what will happen when we get to episode 10 if I’m already feeling this in episodes one, two, and three.”