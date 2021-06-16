Season 19 of ‘NCIS’: What We’re Expecting

Season 18 of NCIS was a difficult one. There was a lot of death, drama, and exits that were unexpected. We have a wish list for NCIS Season 19 that we are hoping to see. Here’s a list of what we’re hoping for.

Torres recovers and re-learns to trust.

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is damaged by both his father, Miguel Torres (Steven Bauer), and Ellie Bishop this season, which is a heartbreaking development (Emily Wickersham). The fact that this is his father’s second abandonment has made the situation even more difficult. Torres was abandoned by his father for the first time when he was just five years old. The second time is when Torres is working on an NCIS investigation alongside his father. Torres and his father make plans to eat dinner together, but when he arrives at his hotel room, he finds that he has already checked out.

Torres was still dealing with his father’s abandonment when he had to face Bishop leaving him, too. Torres and Bishop said their goodbyes during the NCIS Season 18 finale. When Torres asked Bishop about their relationship, Bishop said she “never meant for us to happen.”

Bishop was more focused on taking the next step in her career than nurturing a romantic relationship. The only problem is, Torres was in the dark about her plans. Bishop told Torres that if they worked regular 9-to-5 jobs they might have had a chance, but that wasn’t the case, so she decided to leave. The worst part is, Bishop was going to leave and start her new life without even saying goodbye. Torres finds her before she leaves, and they have their last conversation. After Torres gets his questions answered, Bishop kisses him and walks away.

Jimmy Palmer finds love