Season 19 of ‘NCIS’: What We Know So Far

Season 18 of NCIS ended on a surprising note, with a significant cliffhanger that had viewers wondering what would happen next. Agent Bishop (Emily Wickersham) departed the team to go on an undercover mission. Then, in the last seconds, Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) boat exploded, with no indication of who was to blame.

When NCIS returns for season 19, what will happen? Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

One of the cast members of ‘NCIS’ has announced his departure from the show.

Agent Bishop’s storyline took an unexpected turn in the season 18 finale, when she announced that she was leaving NCIS and going undercover. Except for the fact that she had to be a disgraced NCIS agent for it, not much is known about her assignment.

Wickersham has officially left the CBS procedural, therefore Bishop will not be returning for Season 19. Bishop and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) exchanged a kiss before her series ended after seasons of will they/won’t they tension. This, however, is most likely the end of their relationship.