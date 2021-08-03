Season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette’ will be hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

According to Variety, ABC and Warner Bros. Television confirmed the announcement.

Adams and Bristowe are both former Bachelorette stars who are presently co-hosting Season 17 of the show.

After longstanding presenter Chris Harrison stepped down due to a controversial racist comment defending a previous “Bachelor” candidate, Rachael Kirkconnell, the two were recruited as co-hosts for Season 17 of the show.

When an old photo of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed plantation party in 2018 surfaced on social media, she came under fire. Kirkconnell apparently liked Confederate flag photographs on social media and was accused of bullying a classmate for dating a Black man on Tiktok. Kirkconnell has since issued an apology for her remarks.

In February, during an interview with Extra Correspondent and former “Bachelorette” contestant Rachel Lindsay, Harrison expressed sympathy for Kirkconnell, igniting the dispute.

“I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet, and who am I to say anything until I hear this woman speak for herself? That’s all I know about her. I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago. Like, a big bang. “Really?” he exclaimed.

Lindsay responded to Harrison by saying, “The photo was taken in 2018 at an old south antebellum celebration…

That’s not a favorable impression.”

“Well, Rachel, is it a decent appearance in 2018?” Harrison responded. Isn’t it a good look for 2021? Because there is a significant distinction.”

Lindsay stated, “It’s never a good look.” “What would I represent at that party if I went to that party?”

Following the interview, social media was flooded with criticism of Harrison, with some calling for his show to be canceled.

Shortly after the interview, Harrison apologized for his words in a long Instagram post.

According to an earlier Variety article, Harrison was offered a $10 million exit deal, which included a $9 million exit compensation and any leftover contractual fees for quitting the role he had held since 2002.

According to the article, Adams and Bristowe’s contracts have multi-year options. The deal is “typical for any network or studio, in order to offer the production the upper hand and freedom with contractual possibilities for the future,” according to the document. It also implies that Harrison’s permanent replacement has yet to be identified.