Season 18 of Nat Geo’s Wild Hit ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ Is Now Available on Disney+

Most fans of The Incredible Dr. Pol are looking forward to two, maybe three things.

On the reality show, Dr. Pol’s office cat, Tater, may be seen lounging around the doc’s waiting room. The second is finding out when the current season will be available on Disney+. The third step is to find out when the next season of Nat Geo Wild will begin (July 10).

For Pol aficionados, it’s all right here.

Dr. Pol will continue to appear on Nat Geo Wild.

In case you didn’t know, The Incredible Hulk is a fictional character created by Steven Spielberg. Dr. Pol has not abandoned its long-running network, Nat Geo Wild. The popular reality program moved in in 2011 after Dr. Pol’s son Charles, who worked for Nickelodeon at the time, felt his father would make a wonderful reality show topic. As the doctor writes in his memoir Never Turn Your Back on an Angus Cow, his father wasn’t convinced by Charles’ plan.

“In 2009, Charles, who had moved to Hollywood to work in the entertainment industry, thought that a television reality show about a farm vet may be interesting,” Dr. Pol writes. “I asked him who he thought would be interested in seeing an old man with a weird accent shoving his hand up a cow’s hind end.”

Dr. Pol’s can-do attitude and untiring enthusiasm, as well as his equally outstanding team of veterinarians, including Dr. Brenda, Dr. Nicole, Dr. Ray, and Dr. Lisa, have captivated millions of people.

Season 18 of ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ is now on Disney+

The latest season of the show, season 18, has now been added to Disney+, as Charles announced on Facebook Live last week: “For everybody who has Disney+ but not Nat Geo, the [most recent]season of The Incredible Dr. Pol will make its way to Disney+ in the U.S. on June 11th. So, season 18, June 11th, Disney+.”

The 18th season finds the veteran… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.