Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will include ER Fightmaster as the show’s first non-binary doctor.

For the first time, “Grey’s Anatomy” will feature a non-binary character in a recurring position.

E.R. Fightmaster has joined the cast of ABC’s long-running medical drama as a recurring character, Variety reported Wednesday.

After originally appearing as Dr. Kai Bartley in the third episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18, Fightmaster — who identifies as non-binary and utilizes they/them pronouns — will continue to play the character in forthcoming episodes.

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was wooed by a well-funded Minnesota hospital that wanted her to join their effort to cure Parkinson’s Disease in the episode. She persuaded neurosurgeon Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) to accompany her there to assist her in making the decision, and they ended up meeting Kai, who is a member of the Minnesota research team.

Fightmaster’s persona was described by ABC as “committed to their craft and incredibly accomplished at what they do.” “Kai and Amelia bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain.” “Confident as hell and capable of making even the most detailed and tedious science look thrilling and interesting, Kai and Amelia bond over their shared love of medicine and the brain.” The hiring of Fightmaster as a non-binary doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy” is the first time a non-binary actor has played a non-binary doctor on the show. However, this wasn’t the first time a member of the LGBTQ+ community was cast in the show.

According to People, trans actor Alex Blue Davis portrayed surgical resident Casey Parker from Seasons 14 to 16, while non-binary actress Sara Ramirez portrayed Dr. Callie Torres from Seasons 2 to 12.

Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt on the show, came out as homosexual in 2018, on the same day as an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” aired in which his character also came out.

The ABC show is off for the next two weeks, but Fightmaster’s character will appear in the show’s return episode on November 11th. Before the midseason finale in December, they’ll appear in a couple more episodes.

Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” saw Kai and Amelia’s spark right away and flocked to Twitter to show their support for the prospective new romance, especially after Amelia turned down Link’s (Chris Carmack) proposal.

“So, could they please make this ship a reality? What’s the difference between Dr. Shepherd and Dr. Kai? @GreysABC @shondaland @KristaVernoff @caterinatweets, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, “one of the fans said on Twitter.

“By the end of Season 18, I’m very sure Amelia will abandon Link and join them. Dr. Kai Bartley is fantastic!” another has been added.

Fightmaster had previously featured in “Grey’s Anatomy.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.