Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has confirmed that Abigail Spencer will reprise her role as Dr. Megan Hunt.

Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” will see Abigail Spencer resume her role as Dr. Megan Hunt. Spencer rushed to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her return to the hit medical drama after ABC confirmed her return.

Spencer initially appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” in season 14, playing the younger sister of Kevin McKidd’s Dr. Owen Hunt. Throughout season 15, she appears in six episodes of the show. Her character, like her brother, Teddy Altman, and Martin Henderson’s Nathan Riggs, is a trauma surgeon who served in the United States Army.

Dr. Megan Hunt has been missing for the past ten years. She will be seen living in Los Angeles with her adoptive son Farouk and fiancé Nathan when the show resumes.

Aside from Spencer, the show’s 18th season has announced the return of several other characters. Kate Walsh also announced her return to the long-running series, where she portrays Dr. Addison Montgomery, last week.

Walsh said in a video on the “Grey’s Anatomy” Twitter page, “Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That’s right, my sweethearts. Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I’m thrilled to be back with Shonda, Ellen, and the rest of the amazing cast,” she says, referring to series creator Shonda Rhimes and Ellen Pompeo.

Wait until you see what she’s got planned for you. “The new season will premiere on ABC on September 30,” she continued. The actress also confirmed her return on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to be home again.”

Kate Burton, who plays Meredith Grey’s mother, Dr. Ellis Grey, has also been confirmed to return to the series.

Patrick Dempsey, T.R. Knight, Chyler Leigh, and Sarah Drew all returned for season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy.” The new season will air at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.