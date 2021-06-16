Season 17 Episode 3 Promo Previews for ‘The Bachelorette’ Next Week’s Drama for Katie Thurston

On The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston, things are heating up. Fans began to question which cast members were there for the correct reasons in the second episode. So, what’s in store for the new boss? The promo teaser for The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 indicated how the drama will play out. Here’s a rundown of the preview and Katie’s thoughts on week 3.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 17 Episodes 2 and 3 are discussed in this article.]

Katie Thurston’s journey in Week 2 of Season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 concluded on June 14 without a rose ceremony. The new chapter of Katie’s adventure, on the other hand, was full with suspense.

Several males stepped it up during the initial group date. Mike and Thomas, on the other hand, were the ones who managed to impress Katie in the end. Then the lead went on a one-on-one date with Greg, who was the first impression rose recipient, and the couple deepened their connection.

While the first half of The Bachelorette Week 2 kicked up the romance, the second half of the episode was dedicated to drama. On the next group date, the contestants were told to mud wrestle for extra time with Katie. In the end, Aaron won. Then Katie asked Aaron about the tension with Cody.

Ultimately, Aaron didn’t think Cody was on The Bachelorette for the right reasons. Then at the start of the night portion, Katie sent Cody home. But the evening didn’t end with an elimination. The new lead continued to speak with her men, and Andrew S. truly shined. He received the group date rose.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 continued the drama through the rose ceremony cocktail party. Karl told Katie there were other men who weren’t there for the right reasons. That said, he didn’t give any specifics, and Katie broke down. Now, the bachelorette is uncertain about her contestants.

