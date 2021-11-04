Season 10 Stars of ‘My 600-LB Life’: Where Are They Now? Nathan’s latest news.

Nathan Prater was introduced to audiences on the Season 10 debut of “My 600-LB Life” on Wednesday night. Nathan weighed 607 pounds when he first appeared on the TLC show.

Nathan appears to be continuing his weight loss adventure, according to a recent Facebook status.

Nathan, 36, struggled with his increasing weight during his episode, which began to impede his ability to walk and stand for long periods of time.

When his weight began to hamper his employment as a theatre teacher, he determined to take action, but his road to a healthy living took a toll on his wife.

Nathan was accompanied to his meeting with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now on the TLC series, by his wife Amber, 40. Amber was also overweight, weighing 502 pounds, according to Dr. Now at the consultation.

During the episode, Dr. Now commented, “My concern right now is seeing both of you here, and your wife has a weight problem as well.”

“It’s quite difficult for one family member to eat well while the other does not.”

Amber disclosed that she had gastric bypass surgery when she was 16 years old when Dr. Now asked if she was interested in joining the weight loss program so she could also have gastric bypass surgery.

She eventually consented after some hesitation and joined Nathan on his weight-loss mission. Nathan was able to lose enough weight to qualify for the life-changing procedure.

Amber, on the other hand, struggled and gained weight throughout the procedure, which she blamed on her husband because she was responsible for his care.

Nathan struggled to adhere to Dr. Now’s dietary instructions after undergoing gastric bypass surgery. Amber, on the other hand, lost weight and underwent surgery.

Nathan looks to have maintained his commitment to living a healthy lifestyle since the episode of “My 600-LB Life” ended.

Amber tagged Nathan in a Facebook post about a fun day on Oct. 23, but the photo and caption contained a significant addition.

Nathan appeared to have a smaller frame in the photo as he spoke with a group of people.

“It’s been an eventful Saturday,” Amber captioned the photo, “from Nathan Prater walking his heart out at the Hot Pepper Festival to our great nephew’s birthday celebration and wrapping it up with a trip to Sam’s Club and Aldi.”

Amber hasn’t updated her status on social media in the meanwhile. She was in the last photo. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.