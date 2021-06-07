Season 10 of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ has a new cast member with a name that sounds quite familiar.

In early 2021, VH1’s regular run of Love & Hip Hop took a brief vacation in favor of two special limited series. Couples Retreat reunited cast members from the Hollywood, New York, and Atlanta franchises, as well as bringing in celebrities like Deelishis and Michael Blackson. And Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition became a cross-generational celebration.

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to premiere with new episodes and a few new — but familiar — people in the cast. They include some up-and-coming rappers. Who are the newcomers to LHHATL?

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith-Harris

Yandy and Mendeecees are well-known to fans of Love & Hip Hop: New York. Smith-Harris has been a part of LHH since its beginning, making him an OG of the franchise. She and Mendeecees, according to The Wrap, moved their family to Atlanta. This means more interactions between them and their friends Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, as well as Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, will be seen.

Renni Rucci is a model and actress.

Renni Rucci, a rapper, was recently in the news for trading shots with Latto and Amy Luciano. She first gained notoriety as a remixer and on Instagram. Wolf Pack Music, a Quality Control label imprint, eventually signed the South Carolina native. Renni Rucci joins the Atlanta cast for the first time, and it’s her debut appearance on the reality show.

@LoveAndHipHop @LoveAndHipHop @LoveAndHipHop Atlanta has returned! Don’t miss #LHHATL’s Season Premiere on @VH1 on MONDAY, JULY 5 at 8/7c! https://twitter.com/WBEwa7cP

— Renni Rucci (@RenniRucci) on June 7, 2021

Omeretta is a character in the film Omeretta

Omeretta is an Atlanta-based model and rapper whose music may be familiar to some listeners. She advertises her work on social media, particularly on Instagram and YouTube, where she has a large following. For those unfamiliar with Omeretta, she has a long list of music videos