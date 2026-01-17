Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov’s Relationship Sparks Headlines Amid California Outing

A public shopping trip fuels fresh speculation about the actor’s love life

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn and his girlfriend, Moldovan model Valeria Nicov, continue to turn heads with their high-profile relationship, which has been the subject of media scrutiny since 2024. On January 14, 2026, the couple was spotted hand-in-hand while shopping in Santa Monica, California, following Penn’s appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes, raising questions about the status of their romance.

The couple first made headlines in September 2024, when they were photographed in Madrid, Spain, sharing a kiss and strolling together. This revelation came as a surprise, as Penn had only recently spoken about enjoying single life in an interview with The New York Times, where he discussed his breakup with actress Olga Korotyayeva. At the time, Penn had claimed, “I’m just free” and expressed his reluctance to dive back into a relationship unless it aligned with his personal freedom.

Public Outings and Professional Growth

Penn, 64, and Nicov, 30, have since been seen together on several occasions, including at Los Angeles International Airport in October 2024 and at the Marrakech International Film Festival that November. In Marrakech, where Penn was awarded a career achievement honor, the couple made their red carpet debut, stepping out in coordinated black outfits and holding hands, undeterred by the media frenzy.

Despite their growing visibility, the couple has largely kept their relationship private, emerging for significant events like the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 and the Lumière Film Festival later that year, where Penn was the guest of honor. Nicov’s career has also been flourishing, with the model-turned-actress securing roles in French and English-language films and television, including a recurring part in the series “Mike.” She has gained a following of over 20,000 on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her professional and personal life.

Their relationship, marked by an age gap of 34 years, continues to generate significant interest, with many watching the intersection of old-school Hollywood glamour and the emerging international stardom of Nicov. As the couple continues to navigate their personal and professional lives, their public appearances suggest they are unfazed by the media attention surrounding their romance.