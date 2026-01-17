Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov Step Out in Santa Monica

Sean Penn and his girlfriend, Moldovan actress Valeria Nicov, made a rare public appearance on January 14, 2026, in Santa Monica, California, just days after the actor’s notable presence at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. The 65-year-old actor and his 30-year-old partner were photographed enjoying a leisurely stroll, providing a glimpse into their private relationship that has remained largely out of the public eye since it began.

Golden Globe Aftermath

Penn’s appearance with Nicov came shortly after his participation in the Golden Globes, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film One Battle After Another. Although Penn did not win—Stellan Skarsgård took home the award—the actor’s relaxed demeanor at the event caught attention. He was spotted chatting and laughing with fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and even smoking in the ballroom, a moment that quickly went viral.

Nicov, however, was noticeably absent from the Golden Globes, fueling speculation about their relationship. The couple, who started dating in 2024, has kept a low profile, appearing together at select events such as the Marrakech International Film Festival in 2024 and the Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Their most recent public appearance before this outing was in Paris in July 2025.

Profile of Valeria Nicov

Nicov, born in Moldova, has established herself as a rising star in both the fashion and film industries. Fluent in seven languages, she has modeled for top brands like Carolina Herrera and Maison Ola, and acted in films such as Lineman Up: Storm Soldiers 3 and Paris Pigalle. Her acting training includes time at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London and Cours Florent in Paris. She has also appeared on TV in series like Emily in Paris and Mike.

The couple’s age gap—around 35 years—has not gone unnoticed, with the relationship drawing attention in Hollywood. At the Golden Globes, host Nikki Glaser humorously referenced Penn’s age, joking that he was “morphing into a sexy leather handbag,” which Penn took in stride with his trademark sense of humor.

Despite their differences in public personas, with Penn known for his activist work and world-weary public image, while Nicov is seen as a cosmopolitan figure with a focus on fashion and film, the couple appears to maintain a private and mutually respectful relationship. While they’ve been photographed together infrequently, their outing in Santa Monica highlighted their down-to-earth connection, with Penn casually dressed and Nicov looking effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble.

As their relationship continues to intrigue onlookers, it remains to be seen whether they will choose to maintain their privacy or eventually allow the public a deeper glimpse into their lives. For now, the couple seems content to keep their romance away from the spotlight, savoring their moments together in peace.