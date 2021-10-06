Sean Paul Discusses How He “Lost Millions” During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to a Page Six source, Sean Paul said that he “lost millions” during the COVID-19 outbreak because he couldn’t go on tour.

The 48-year-old Jamaican rapper informed the newspaper that he arrived in New Zealand on March 8, 2020, after ending a tour with musician Shaggy, whose true name is Orville Richard Burrell CD. The vocalist of “It Wasn’t Me” reportedly teased him for wearing a mask on the plane.

Shaggy chastised Paul for using Lysol and cleaning down surfaces, asking, “What are you doing yo bro?” Paul continued. Right now, you’re making the plane smell like a hospital.”

“Yo bro, I got asthma,” he allegedly responded.

The rapper then claimed that his live shows were eventually canceled, and that he “lost a lot of money” as a result.

He went on to say that he used to travel for more than six months a year and made millions simply by touring. However, he claims to have spent some of his money on “charities.”

Despite the difficulties he has endured since the outbreak, the star of “Dancing on Dangerous” understands the necessity of taking a break.

“There is a silver lining to everything,” he continued. “So I’ve welcomed the extra studio time that I’ve been given, as well as the time with my family.”

Paul, who shared a snapshot of himself working in a studio on Twitter on Tuesday, also said during the interview that his family gets on his nerves at times, and that to cope, he goes out and “gets a spliff or a Heineken.”

He also stated what irritated him about his children and wife.

“The most irritating thing is when the kids want to go outside and play, but you don’t feel like it… It’s like saying, “Just go out and play,” or “Just play a video game since it’s too hot outside.” “The extra chats with my wife can be annoying,” he remarked.

The rapper ended the interview by stating that he requires some “silent time” in order to talk to God and himself.

In 2012, Paul married Jodi Stewart. Remi Leigh Henriques and Levi Blaze are the couple’s two children.

Paul was most recently seen in the music video “Go Down Deh,” which was released on May 1.