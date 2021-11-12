‘SEAL Team’: David Boreanaz Gives His Younger Self Advice: ‘Just Be Simple.’

After 30 years in the industry, David Boreanaz has one piece of advice he wishes he could give to his younger self.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Boreanaz stated, “Oh gosh, I don’t know, that’d be a really long answer.”

“I’d just say it’s heavy, which is fantastic because it’s helped me become the artist I am today.” Isn’t it true that I respect that? I enjoy being held accountable. Just stick to the nice coffee, please. That’s all there is to it, man. Stick to decent coffee, stay at the proper eatery, call it a day, and just be simple.” The 52-year-old actor has gone a long way in Hollywood, from his first paid acting job to a well-known character in a late-90s vampire series to getting the lead role in a military drama. Boreanaz admitted that it was difficult to give a single piece of advise, but he did say that hard effort and simple methods helped him stay solid in the profession.

He told ET’s Matt Cohen, “Details, man, it’s all in the details.”

Boreanaz’s first paid engagement was a guest appearance on “Married…With Children” before starring as Jack Hayes, the captain of the Tier One unit on CBS’ “SEAL Team.”

He then went on to play Angel alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the blockbuster series “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” in the late 1990s. He was cast as the lead in the spinoff “Angel,” in which he played a vampire with a soul. Boreanaz starred as homicide investigator Seeley Booth in “Bones” in 2005, shortly after the series concluded in 2004.

As Season 5 episodes delve deeper into the life of his character, the actor stated his hope that “SEAL Team” would win more followers. The series’ final episode aired on CBS on October 31 and is now available to watch on Paramount+.

“SEAL Team” and another CBS show, “Evil,” were picked up by the streaming site because they were among the most-watched CBS series this season.

Boreanaz, who is also a producer on the show, said sharing veterans’ tales and exploring the mental health concerns that come after serving in the military was rewarding.

"It's a gift, and I'm honored to play a character that can demonstrate this." Isn't it easy for us to forget until something disastrous occurs?