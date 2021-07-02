Screams erupted when gunfire killed dad in a ‘targeted’ street attack.

Screams were heard after a man was slain by bullets in what authorities suspect was a deliberate attack.

Just before 6 p.m., gunfire resembling fireworks, firecrackers, and bangers shattered the peace on a Huyton estate.

The aural destruction that followed proved the worst for many who were unsure what had caused the bangs.

The shooter’s victim had a “golden heart.”

Today, neighbors in the streets surrounding the Newway murder scene described how they found out about the tragedy on their doorsteps.

Three to four booms were heard by several persons, prompting them to hurry out onto nearby Phoenix Drive to see what had happened.

The gunshots were also reported on Lordens Road, with one resident stating, “I heard three gunshots and thought they were fireworks.” After that, I heard screams.”

The sirens of the police and paramedic vehicles that followed left no doubt for many who were still wondering what had transpired in a small, winding cul-de-sac mainly hidden from view of homes on the adjacent streets.

Paddy Boyle, as he was known in the neighborhood, was killed by two gunshots fired at him on the street.

Both hit the 26-year-old in the chest, who was believed to be alone when approached. The father was then rushed to the hospital and ultimately pronounced deceased.

On Thursday, forensic officers arrived at the location, and Merseyside Police remained on the scene all night.

A forensics tent was set up outside one residence this morning, with tarpaulin sheets placed out on the driveway.

The first of three police cordons stretched across Newway, the first barring entrance from Lordens Road.

Officers kept a close eye on the situation.

Residents in the area were shocked and dismayed.

“It’s a shame isn’t it, a young kid has lost his life,” one woman, who was at work at the time and saw emergency services responding to the incident, remarked.

Mr Boyle was hit by two bullets, although three of the four were heard by neighbors.

While others reported the sound as resembling “fireworks” or “firecrackers,” those who heard the attack on Phoenix Drive assumed it was gunshots right away.

