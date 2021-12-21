‘Scream’ Celebrates 25 Years; Courteney Cox Says the New Episode Is ‘Scarier’ [Watch].

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1996 film “Scream,” Paramount Pictures released a special video on Monday.

Courteney Cox, who played Gale in the film, is slated to reprise her role in the sequel, which will be released on January 14 of next year under the same title.

The upcoming film, according to Cox, will be comparable to the first one but will be scarier.

The film, which was published on YouTube by Paramount Pictures, was dedicated to director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. It depicts Cox and the director on the set of “Scream” in 1996.

“You always think of Wes Craven as the king of horror,” Cox said. “Not only is he a fantastic director, but he’s also a fantastic human being.” David Arquette, who played Dewey Riley, stated that if he talks about the late director, he will cry, hinting that they shared an emotional link. The late director was like a father “in a lot of ways to all of us,” according to Neve Campbell, who played Sidney. The cast members also discussed working with the director and their experience working on the new film in the video.

The new film, according to screenwriter Kevin Williamson, will be dedicated to the late filmmaker.

“I was hoping they’d dedicate the picture to Wes, and they did,” he continued.

On Monday, the cast members spoke with ET about the upcoming film.

Cox stated, “Scream will always be a classic.” “I want [fans]to know that they will see a film that is extremely similar to the first one. It’s probably scarier now than it was 25 years ago. As a result, it’s current in a different way.” It’s incredible, according to Arquette, to have played the same character for 25 years.

The new film follows a new criminal who murders teenagers while wearing the same Ghostface mask that was first seen 25 years ago. Old victims, on the other hand, come forward to help the teenagers.