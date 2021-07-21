Scout Willis, Demi Moore’s 30-year-old daughter, is celebrating her 30th birthday today: ‘It Is An Honor To Be Your Mother’

Demi Moore celebrated her daughter Scout Willis’ 30th birthday on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old actress shared two images of herself and Willis on Instagram. The mother and daughter posed in a swimsuit in the first photo. The second image was a throwback from 1991, showing Willis as a baby in Moore’s arms.

“When you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago, you were already carving out your own distinctive path,” Moore said in the caption. “With every daring, thoughtful, and important move you make in this life, you continue to do so. Every day, I learn something new from you. You have inspired me. I like you a lot. And it gives me great pleasure to be your mommy. I’m thrilled to be sharing this journey with you. I’m madly in love with you!”

“I can’t wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years – starting with the magic of today, your birthday!” tweeted the “Charlie’s Angels” star, adding, “I can’t wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years – starting with the magic of today, your birthday!” She ended the tweet by wishing her daughter a “happy 30th birthday,” followed by the words “loving you to the moon.”

Jeremy Renner of “Avengers” fame, as well as thousands of other fans, liked the post. On the same day, the actress posted a close-up of baby Scout on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy 30th birthday @scoutlaruewillis.” “I adore you to the moon and back.”

Scout also used Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her father Bruce Willis and Moore, who divorced in 2000 after a thirteen-year marriage.

“The V* rare 2 of 3 DemiXBruce collab dropped 30 years ago today,” she captioned the photo.

Moore’s next film, “Please Baby Please,” is currently in post-production and will be released later this year. Ryan Simpkins, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Harry Melling also star in Amanda Kramer’s film.

Bruce, 66, was last seen in the criminal thriller “Out of Death,” which was released on July 15th. “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” “Bandits,” “Reactor,” “Apex,” “American Siege,” and “Gasoline Alley” are among the next films for the actor.

Scout was last seen in the episode “Meet The Show-Offs” of the television show “Celebrity Show-Off.”