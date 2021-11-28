Scousers used to love and hate the shops where they did their Christmas shopping.

Every year, thousands of Christmas shoppers go to Liverpool to appreciate the displays, grottos, and gifts on sale.

However, if you’ve visited Liverpool recently, you’ll know that it’s changed tremendously, and many beloved shops have closed down.

Many people across Merseyside will be thinking of the past department shops, independent businesses, and high street retailers that we still have great memories of when Christmas shopping and customs get began.

The grand opening of Liverpool ONE, which drew large crowds.

We asked readers of The Washington Newsday to pick their favorite lost businesses in Liverpool for Christmas shopping, and these are just a few of the hundreds of responses we received.

This list is by no means comprehensive, and it only includes a selection of companies that Merseyside residents have visited over the years. However, if you have memories to share and want to tell us about your favorite Liverpool store from the past, Blacklers is the place to go. Blacklers, which first opened its doors in 1908, was one of the country’s largest, employing about 1,000 people, including a young George Harrison.

It became famed for its Winter Wonderland Christmas grotto, the massive Father Christmas – which is now being restored by the Museum of Liverpool – and its iconic rocking horse ‘Blackie.’

After closing in 1988, Blacklers was reborn as The Richard John Blackler, a branch of pub chain Wetherspoons named after its founder.

"Blacklers," Claire Webster said. Every year as a child, I would visit the grotto and dine in the restaurant. "These are good times." "My Nan and Grandad used to take me to Blacklers grotto," Mark Leach said. "Every year, my mother used to take me to Blackers grotto," Carol Duffy wrote. Because my birthday is just after Christmas, I was always brought to Flynn's restaurant and then to the Empire for the panto. xx" "Blacklers, adored the grotto and the big rocking horse, I visited as a kid and took my own 2, it was fantastic," Pauline Hurst commented. "Blacklers," Sue Culshaw said. "I recall all the glass boxes containing items such as sharpened and a range of small items such as Christmas."