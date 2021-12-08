Scottishpower and the Automobile Association (AA) are assisting in the transition to electric vehicles.

On our way to a greener Net Zero destination, the UK’s roadways will soon look radically different as electric cars and buses become more prevalent.

However, there is still one obstacle to overcome in the ambitious goal of switching every vehicle to electric within a decade: ‘range anxiety.’

Motorists who currently own petrol or diesel cars are deterred from switching to electric because they are concerned about running out of battery before reaching their destination.

ScottishPower has teamed up with the AA, the UK’s leading breakdown service, to help more drivers make the switch to a zero-emission vehicle.

Anyone who buys an EV charger from ScottishPower can register for a free AA pick-up service as part of the new agreement.

If they run out of battery while driving their electric vehicle, the AA will pick them up and transport them to a nearby charge outlet or their home, whichever is closest.

“At ScottishPower, our customers are at the centre of everything we do,” said Chris Carberry, Smart Solutions Director. “We are glad we can offer this extra service to hopefully help even more people make the conversion to electric vehicles.”

We’re on our way to Net Zero, and by partnering with a great organization like the AA, we’ll be able to make the shift easier and faster.”

“ScottishPower and the AA share a vision of a world powered by zero emissions vehicles, and we’re happy to help more drivers transition to electric vehicles,” Gavin Franks, Business Services Director at the AA, said.

“At the AA, we put drivers first in everything we do, and that includes giving electric drivers more power.”

The Committee on Climate Change has set a goal for all new vehicles to be electric by 2035 – or five years sooner if possible – and the government has promised to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

It’s a significant challenge, but ScottishPower is working hard to create the energy infrastructure that will enable that transition in the Liverpool City Region, with only 5 out of every 1,000 miles now traveled in low-carbon vehicles. “The summary has come to an end.”