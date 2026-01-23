Scottish Government Pledges £56 Million to National Art Hub in Edinburgh

The Scottish Government has committed £56 million towards the completion of The Art Works, a major new arts facility in Edinburgh. The investment is set to support the development of a national home for Scotland’s art collection, with the promise of increased public access and broader art lending across the country.

A Landmark Investment for Art Access in Scotland

Located in the Granton area, The Art Works will span 13,000 square metres and house 130,000 works of art, including Scotland’s national collection and a range of items on loan from across the UK. This substantial space will offer greater accessibility to Scotland’s artistic treasures and enhance its role as a hub for the nation’s cultural heritage.

Anne Lyden, Director General of National Galleries Scotland, expressed her enthusiasm for the government’s support, stating that the funding ensures the project can move forward with confidence. “This is a huge step for us, and it enables us to continue seeking philanthropic contributions to fully fund the build,” Lyden said. “We are excited to deliver a new, free-to-visit home for Scotland’s art, which will offer wider access to art not just for Edinburgh but for communities across Scotland.”

The £56 million will be allocated over the next three years, with £11.65 million set aside for the 2026/27 fiscal year. In total, the funds are part of a broader capital investment strategy that runs through to 2029/30, subject to regular budget processes. This project is expected to play a pivotal role in the regeneration of the Granton area, which is part of a wider initiative to enhance the region’s cultural and economic landscape.

Government officials, including Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, have shown strong backing for the initiative. “The Art Works is not only about creating a world-class facility but also ensuring public access to Scotland’s national treasures,” said a spokesperson for the Scottish Government. “This investment will contribute to the cultural revival of Granton, placing art at the heart of the area’s regeneration.”

The Art Works will also serve as part of the National Collections Hub, a broader project designed to improve public engagement with national collections while maintaining the care and preservation of Scotland’s artistic assets for future generations. As Lyden noted, the project emphasizes a balance between efficient public investment and the ongoing care and sharing of the national collection.