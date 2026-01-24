Scott Sinclair Responds to Helen Flanagan’s Public Criticism with Cryptic Social Media Post

Ex-Celtic winger Scott Sinclair appears to have responded to a scathing remark made by his ex-partner, actress Helen Flanagan, following her recent public criticism. Flanagan, best known for her role in “Coronation Street,” labelled Sinclair a “d**khead” earlier this week, sparking a wave of media attention surrounding their tumultuous relationship.

Cryptic Message Raises Eyebrows

In what seems to be a direct reply to Flanagan’s harsh words, Sinclair took to social media to post a cryptic message that many believe was aimed at his former partner. While the post did not mention Flanagan by name, the timing and tone led fans and followers to speculate that it was a rebuttal to the actress’s comments.

Details surrounding their split have always been the subject of public scrutiny, with both parties occasionally making headlines. However, this latest exchange has reignited interest in their relationship, as Sinclair’s response suggests lingering tensions despite their separation. The message’s vague yet pointed nature only added fuel to the fire, with social media users eagerly dissecting every word.

Flanagan’s remark, which labelled the footballer with a crude insult, caught many off guard, given her usual media persona. It remains unclear whether the pair will address the fallout publicly again, but this cryptic post by Sinclair ensures their story is far from over in the public eye.