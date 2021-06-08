Scott Patterson Makes a Joke About Dean Forrester’s Alternative Origin Story on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Scott Patterson played Luke Danes on Gilmore Girls for seven years. In 2016, he returned to his most famous role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Patterson, on the other hand, never watched the show. Until now, that is. Patterson is documenting his responses in a new podcast as he watches it for the first time in 2021. He recently presented a witty notion regarding Rory’s first lover, Dean Forrester, and Lorelai Gilmore’s season one love interest, Max Medina. While doubtful, it certainly adds to the show’s intrigue.

Dean could have been Max Medina’s long-lost child, according to Scott Patterson.

Patterson and his crew saw the first season episode “Cinnamon’s Wake,” and they all had a lot to say about it. Patterson focused on the manner Max and Dean pursued their prospective girlfriends, despite the fact that neither seemed particularly interested at initially. Patterson claimed that Max and Dean were both manipulative, and he believes there is a reason behind this.

Patterson joked that Max could be Dean’s biological father, though he implied that neither of them knew. Dean could have been born when Max had another mother at a school where he worked, he added. He theorized that Max was chased out of Chicago and ended up teaching at Chilton as a result of it. Patterson used the fact that Dean and Max were both tall to emphasize his point. Scott Cohen, who played Max, is 6’1″ tall. Jared Padalecki, who played Dean on Gilmore Girls, is 6’4 inches tall, however he claimed to be 6’2 during the first season.

Dean Forrester and Max Medina were both detested by Scott Patterson.

Patterson's theory may have something to do with his feelings toward both individuals. Patterson has made it obvious that he believes Jess Mariano, his on-screen nephew, was the best choice for Rory. His thoughts on Rory's love interests may be influenced by his familial ties to Jess.