Scott Frank, the director of “The Queen’s Gambit,” continues his Emmys speech over the exit music, and netizens react.

On Sunday, director Scott Frank won an Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.” His lengthy acceptance speech, on the other hand, did not go over well with the internet.

The 61-year-old director, who ascended the stage to accept the prize for Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, spoke for approximately two minutes after the departure music was played to stop him.

As soon as the exit music started, the director said, “I’m almost done.” He then went on to discuss Anya Taylor-Joy, the show’s principal actress.

People instantly took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the director’s acceptance speech.

One of the viewers posted a screenshot of Frank’s Wikipedia page, noting that it had been modified to include information about the speech. In the caption, a viewer commented, “It didn’t take long for someone to amend Scott Frank’s Wikipedia entry.”

Someone added a statement to his bio based on the screenshot. “On the 2021 Emmy Awards, he was also a pr–k to the orchestra, spoke three times longer than Primetime Emmy Governors Award-winner Debbie Allen,” according to the report.

“The back-to-back remarks of Scott Frank followed by Michaela Coel tell volumes about entitlement and consideration re: taking up time and space,” one viewer wrote, comparing his speech to that of British actress Michaela Coel.

“Michaela Coel making a concise, compelling, and humble speech straight after Scott Frank acting like an arrogant d-ck and shushing the musical cue three times for more rambling self-importance is awards shows in a nutshell,” another user said, praising Coel over Frank. (I enjoy The Queen’s Gambit, but dude, read the room.)”

Kevin T. Porter, a podcaster, also took a shot at the filmmaker. “Scott Frank wins Emmy for directing limited series, celebrates win with UNLIMITED SPEECH,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I think the speech went longer than the entire series,” a netizen said in response to Porter’s tweet. “Get rid of him, keyboard cat.”

The successful Netflix series is based on the same-named novel by Walter Tevis. It is set in 1983 and follows the journey of a troubled orphan on his way to becoming the best chess player in the world.

The series also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Marcin Dorociski, and Moses Ingram, in addition to Taylor-Joy.

“Laughter in the Dark,” which is presently in pre-production, will be directed by Frank. In addition, he will direct the suspense series “Monsieur Spade.”