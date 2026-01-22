Scott Foley Balances Dual Roles in Two Major TV Projects

Scott Foley, known for his standout performances in Felicity and Scandal, is juggling an impressive dual commitment in the world of television. As of January 21, 2026, he is starring in the brand-new drama It’s Not Like That, while simultaneously reprising his role in the latest season of ABC’s Will Trent. The dual roles have sparked speculation about the impact of his packed schedule on the storylines and character dynamics within Will Trent, particularly the evolving romance between Angie, played by Erika Christensen, and Seth.

Foley’s Busy Season and Christensen’s Character Evolution

Erika Christensen, who portrays Angie on Will Trent, has opened up about how Foley’s busy schedule won’t interfere with the chemistry on set. In an interview with Us Weekly, she assured fans that the actors’ schedules are well-coordinated, and there will be no disruptions in the ongoing storyline. “I will say the shoot schedules don’t directly overlap,” Christensen explained, reassuring viewers that both her and Foley’s performances will maintain continuity.

Christensen also reflected on her character’s growth. The pregnancy storyline, a major development in season 4, was a surprise not only to Angie but also to Christensen. “The whole pregnancy storyline was out of the blue for me,” Christensen admitted. She described Angie as an independent woman, used to her freedom, and noted that this unexpected change would force her character to explore new emotional territories, particularly as she navigates motherhood.

Angie’s journey is a central theme this season, with Christensen noting that the pregnancy forces her character to redefine her identity. “It’s new territory,” Christensen said, adding that Angie is learning what kind of parent and partner she will become. The storyline also delves into Angie’s complex relationship with her late mother, a figure who loomed large in Angie’s past but whose toxic influence she is slowly overcoming. Support from Seth, who sees her for who she is now rather than her past, has been instrumental in Angie’s transformation.

The new season of Will Trent takes a significant leap forward in time, with Angie on the brink of motherhood. The show’s exploration of trauma, identity, and self-discovery provides a rich emotional landscape for the characters. As Christensen explained, this season allows for a deeper understanding of how Angie’s past informs her present, yet doesn’t define her future.

Meanwhile, the show continues to highlight the intricate relationship between Angie and Will, played by Ramón Rodríguez. Although their connection transcends typical romantic labels, their bond remains unbreakable, as Christensen describes it. Despite the complexities of their relationship, Angie continues to view Will as “family,” emphasizing the deep emotional connection they share after decades of ups and downs.

For fans eager to see how these storylines unfold, new episodes of Will Trent air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the following day on Hulu. As Foley manages both projects, his versatility continues to shine, solidifying his place as one of television’s most sought-after performers.

The future of Will Trent looks promising, with the series continuing to explore rich character dynamics and emotional growth. As Angie’s journey deepens and new relationships develop, the show remains a standout in a television landscape full of predictable reboots and formulaic dramas.