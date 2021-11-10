Scott Disick will not attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, according to a source.

Scott Disick will not be attending the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. While Kourtney and Barker are still in the early phases of wedding preparations, it’s evident that Disick’s ex will not be attending her big day, according to a source close to the Kardashians.

“Kourtney is of the attitude that she is headed towards her future,” the insider added, adding that the “probability of Scott being a part of Kourtney’s wedding in any manner is pretty nonexistent.”

Given his history with Barker, Kourtney “doesn’t think it would be proper” to invite Disick to the wedding, according to another insider. However, the insider claims that it won’t matter because Disick will not be attending the wedding.

“Unless something amazing happened,” the source claimed, “Scott would never go in a million years.” “However, given the current state of affairs, there’s no way he’ll show up.” According to the insider, the last thing Kourtney wants during her wedding is drama, therefore she would never invite Disick to the celebration.

“He’s so unpredictably unpredictable,” the person continued. “He would not attend even if he was invited. He might have had this with Kourtney, and he’ll have to live with the consequences for the rest of his life.” Before calling it quits for good in 2015, Disick and Kourtney dated for about ten years on and off. Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are their three children, despite the fact that they never married.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 17, Kourtney and Barker announced their engagement on social media. Barker proposed to the Poosh founder at sunset in Montecito, California, with a huge display of red roses around them, according to photos from Barker’s proposal and their celebratory supper.

Barker planned a secret dinner with their family and close friends at the venue after the proposed.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” Kourtney posted on Instagram.

Since Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014, Kourtney and Barker’s wedding will be the first Kardashian family wedding.