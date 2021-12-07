Scott Disick Sends Flowers to Khloé Kardashian In the midst of the Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal.

Scott Disick is expressing his admiration for Khloé Kardashian.

After news came that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had recently welcomed a third kid and was being sued for child support, Disick, 38, gave Kardashian a bouquet of pink roses this weekend.

Kardashian posted a photo of the pastel roses she received from the Talentless Clothing founder on her Instagram Story on Sunday. The 37-year-old reality star has been close friends with the Talentless Clothing founder for more than a decade, having dated her older sister Kourtney on and off for years.

In the caption, Kardashian said, “I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you.”

The news that personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who is suing Thompson, 30, for child support, gave birth to a newborn boy prompted Disick’s nice gesture.

Page Six stated that Nichols wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post announcing the birth, “Things feel extremely hard right now, but I know ultimately, this will all be over, and my baby boy and I can live a beautiful life.”

“I made a blunder, but I’m only human. Because I don’t want to damage my family, I won’t be publishing any personal images for a long. Please accept my sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause “she continued.

According to court records obtained by the outlet, Thompson allegedly had the kid with Nichols on his 30th birthday in March.

The Sacramento Kings player was still dating Kardashian at the time.

Thompson admitted to having sexual intercourse with Nichols many times at a hotel after they attended a party together, according to a declaration. He then requested that she take a paternity test, which she had not done as of November. Thompson, on the other hand, stated in a subsequent petition that if he was the father, he would pay child support.

Thompson has a 3-year-old daughter, True, with Kardashian and a 4-year-old son, Prince, with ex-boyfriend Jordan Craig.

Kardashian was “upset to find out that he strayed again,” an unnamed insider told People, adding, “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.”

“To her, it’s just a sad thing,” the source stated.

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, Kardashian and Thompson were quarantined together. They resumed their romance in September 2020 after spending months together, however they split up again in June.

Friends of the "Revenge Body" star had advised her "over and over again" not to take Thompson back, according to the source. Kardashian, on the other hand, reportedly stayed by his side "because she always felt he would change" and wanted to give their kid a better life.