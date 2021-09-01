Scott Disick Is Supposedly Dissing Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker In Alleged DMs.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly reacted to Scott Disick’s purported DMs to her other ex, Younes Bendjima, by slamming them.

Late Monday, the 28-year-old model published a screenshot of DMs he allegedly received from Disick, who dated Kardashian before Barker. The International Business Times was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the email.

“Is this chick all right???? What the hell is going on here? Disick allegedly posted under a photo of Kardashian straddling and kissing Barker during their Italy vacation, “In the middle of Italy.”

“It doesn’t matter to me if she’s pleased. PS: I ain’t your brother,” Bendjima responded, writing on the screenshot, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

“I couldn’t pass up this opportunity. In a subsequent tweet, Bendjima added, “He [has]been messing around for too long, tired [sic]to be quiet and be the nice guy.”

Barker appeared to react to the PDA backlash by approving a fan account’s repost of the claimed DMs. The Blink-182 drummer also shared a photo of Ray Liotta’s character from “Goodfellas” chuckling on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress, who has three children with Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, appears to have replied by tweeting the Bible text “John 15:7.”

The verse continued, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Amelia Hamlin, 20, Disick’s girlfriend, appeared to defend her beau by posting a message about kindness on her Instagram Story.

“Let’s try to be friendlier to one another. “We’re all giving it our all,” the note stated.

When he met with Andy Cohen for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion in June, Disick stated his support for Kardashian and Barker’s relationship.

“I believe that if you truly care about someone, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her my blessing to be happy,” Disick said in the interview, according to E! News.

He didn’t hide his distaste at seeing Kardashian with other men, though. “It appears that you become really offended when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” Cohen joked, to which Disick replied, “No, [I] just want to kill them.”