Scott Disick Is ‘Still Angry’ 2 Months After Ex-Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement: Report.

Scott Disick is yet to forgive Kourtney Kardashian for her engagement to Travis Barker.

For almost ten years, Disick, 38, and Kourtney, 42, had an on-again, off-again relationship. He supposedly hoped they would reconnect after their 2015 breakup. As a result, when Kourtney answered “yes” to Barker’s proposal in October, he was deeply disappointed and is “still so upset” over the engagement.

“He’s been doing the best he can,” a source told People, “but it’s been a very difficult time for him.” “Right now, he’s looking for help.” Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, are the couple’s three children.

According to the source, Disick’s feelings toward Kourtney’s engagement were “a huge factor” for his spending time with Kourtney’s younger sister, Kim Kardashian. Because she knows him, the creator of SKIMS has been a “good ear” for him.

Even after their breakup six years ago, Kourtney’s siblings have been supportive of Disick for her. Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kim made it clear in an April episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Season 20 that they were still cheering for the exes to reconcile.

They theorized that Kourtney and Disick were just waiting to see who would go first. As a result, they’ve scheduled a dinner date for the two of them. Kourtney and Disick, on the other hand, took advantage of the romantic occasion to play a joke on the family.

“We had a lovely dinner, but we’re not getting back together. Maybe we’re just retaliating for your interfering, “Kourtney remarked.

“I’m pulling for them,” Kim expressed her support.

Khloe added, “I believe we’re all rooting for them,” echoing Kim’s attitude.

Kendall declared, “I am Team ‘Scourt,'” but added that Kourtney would “absolutely kill me for saying anything.” The model stated that she was aware of their relationship and could tell how much they genuinely cared for one another.

Kourtney’s family was likewise supportive of Barker and Kourtney when he proposed to her. Following the announcement of their engagement, Disick withdrew himself from the Kardashian-Jenner family in order to “make peace” with the news.

Disick had hoped the couple would break up, and he was “forced to cope with it, which is difficult” when they got engaged. Following his breakup from Amelia Hamlin, Disick has been on the dating scene. Hana Cross was recently linked to him. However, he was said to be unconcerned about her.

Last month, a source told E! News, “He’s having fun with Hana, but that’s all it is for now.”