Scott Disick has bailed on an event after requesting a private jet and may face legal action, according to reports.

According to a story, Scott Disick allegedly asked a small business to furnish him with a private plane for an appearance and then cancelled at the last minute.

Page Six alleged, citing unnamed sources, that the 38-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was due to make a personal appearance at a party at Gaffney’s, a midsize bar and restaurant in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Friday night.

Disick is said to have called the restaurant the day before the event to inquire about a “spare jet” that could transport him from the Hamptons.

The small-town eatery lacked an initial plane, let alone a spare. However, sources told Page Six that the Gaffney team hurried to accommodate Disick, only for his crew to ring back and claim they had found their own ride.

Disick’s team called the restaurant again on the day of the event, this time requesting a helicopter to transport him the 150 miles or so to the town where the restaurant was located. Gaffney’s staff tried yet again to make preparations in accordance with the reality star’s request, but Disick’s crew later informed them that they had already located a helicopter.

According to the allegation, Disick’s camp contacted again to inform the establishment that their chopper had failed and that the reality star would not be able to attend the event after all.

As a result, the restaurant was forced to issue refunds to clients who had made reservations based on the expectation that Disick would be there. According to Page Six, the restaurant’s owners are considering taking legal action against the reality star to recoup their losses.

After bailing on the restaurant the week before, Disick’s presence on Friday was meant to be a make-up event.

Page Six attempted to reach out to Disick’s staff for comment but has yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, Disick appeared to be enjoying his summer vacation with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin and Penelope Scotland, his 9-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Saturday, he posted photos of them on Instagram.

He and Hamlin were seen snuggling on a motorboat in one snap. In the caption, he said, “Hermès simply to swim.” With a heart and a fire emoji, she replied.

In addition, Disick shared a photo of his daughter Penelope eating while swimming. In the caption, he writes, “Little lunch in the pool with Pinop.”

