Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin enjoy a boating trip with Penelope Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter.

On Saturday, Scott Disick went boating with his girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin and his daughter Penelope.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress shared photos from their boating trip on Instagram, showing the duo in similar off-white sweaters.

Penelope, Mason, and Reign are the television personality’s children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

While reclining on a speedboat, Scott was photographed cuddling under a wool Hermes blanket with Hamlin. He captioned the shot, “Hermes only to swim.”

Hamlin added heart and fire emojis to the post before uploading it on Instagram Stories with the message, “I love you!”

Scott kissed Penelope on the head in another photo released on his Instagram Stories, as the father-daughter combo nestled beneath the same blanket. He also uploaded a shot of her smiling while standing with a pal at the railing.

In late 2020, Scott and Hamlin began dating. Since then, the model has developed a strong bond with her boyfriend’s kids. She’s been photographed out on dates with Scott and Penelope, as well as Mason and Reign, in recent months.

Penelope had her ninth birthday earlier this month, and Hamlin mocked Scott’s birthday tribute to her by calling her “Little Peesh.” Hamlin had wrote, “Happy birthday to the best facialist in town,” with heart emojis. She also posed for a photo with Scott and Reign on a family outing last weekend.

A source close to the couple told E! News earlier this month that Hamlin had been spending more time with Scott’s kids and had learned a lot from the process. “It’s clearly a totally different world for her,” the source told the newspaper, “but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience.” “She thinks they’re fantastic and is fantastic with them. Her and Scott enjoy putting together fun things for them.”

According to the source, Kourtney had no objections to Amelia being close to her children. “Scott thinks it’s fantastic that Kourtney is fine with Amelia being there. It makes life much easy for both of them,” the person continued.