Scorsese’s ‘Casino’ Streaming Free: A Hidden Gem of Crime Cinema

Mafia film lovers have a hidden classic to stream for free on ITVX and Prime Video, while awaiting the highly anticipated “Peaky Blinders” movie. This 1995 Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama is often overshadowed by “Goodfellas,” but it has garnered strong praise for its compelling storytelling and superb performances. The film tells the story of the rise and fall of Sam “Ace” Rothstein, portrayed by Robert De Niro, who is brought to Las Vegas by the Chicago mafia to oversee the operations of the Tangiers Casino.

Rave Reviews for the Underrated Classic

On IMDb, “Casino” enjoys a strong following, with many viewers arguing that it surpasses even “Goodfellas.” One review, rating the film 9/10, points out its focus on the inner workings of Las Vegas, stating, “I enjoyed this more than Goodfellas.” The reviewer emphasizes that while “Goodfellas” was centered around violence and crime, “Casino” provided a richer narrative, diving deeper into the complexities of mafia politics and the personal lives of its central characters. They noted the film’s multifaceted approach, which provides a fascinating look at the people who controlled the mobsters rather than the mobsters themselves.

Another 10/10 review hailed “Casino” as “the most uncompromising studio picture of the 1990s,” praising its intricate direction and storytelling. The film is described as a masterpiece of “destruction and betrayal,” with a plot that takes the established formula from “Goodfellas” and applies it to a different, yet equally compelling, narrative. While “Goodfellas” explored the world of “blue-collar” gangsters, “Casino” shifts focus to the mafia figures who were at the top of the food chain.

Yet another critic describes the film as “underrated” and “superb,” falling in love with it anew each time they watch it. This reviewer also commended Scorsese’s direction, calling it the most honest depiction of Las Vegas, particularly in the 1970s, when the film is set. The performances, they say, are exceptional, particularly those of Sharon Stone, who plays Ginger McKenna, Ace’s troubled wife, and Joe Pesci as the volatile Nicky Santoro. The critic firmly states that “Casino” stands among the greatest organized crime films of all time.

A Tale of Betrayal, Gambling, and Mafia Politics

Released in 1995, “Casino” brings together Scorsese, De Niro, and Pesci once again, after their previous collaborations in “Raging Bull” and “Goodfellas.” The film chronicles the rise of Rothstein, a brilliant sports gambler tasked with managing the Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas. As Rothstein navigates the challenges of mafia politics and his deteriorating marriage to McKenna (Sharon Stone), the film explores themes of betrayal and moral decay.

The film’s success is not just due to its strong performances and gripping plot. The cinematography is striking, with unforgettable visuals of 1970s Las Vegas, and the soundtrack features iconic pop hits, such as “Without You” by Nilsson and “Love Is the Drug” by Roxy Music. The movie was well-received by critics and earned multiple award nominations, including Oscars and Golden Globes.

Despite its critical success, “Casino” remains less talked about compared to other gangster classics, but its devoted fans believe that it is one of Scorsese’s finest works. With a runtime of nearly three hours, “Casino” is a slow burn that builds its narrative with a mix of tension and emotional depth, making it a film worth revisiting for both new viewers and longtime fans of crime cinema.

Now available for streaming on ITVX and Prime Video, “Casino” continues to cement its place as a masterpiece that more film lovers should discover, offering a fresh perspective on the mafia genre that is both timeless and unforgettable.