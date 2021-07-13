Scooter Braun has a much higher net worth than Justin Bieber.

Scooter Braun has developed one of the most successful management organizations in the world, launching the careers of a number of well-known musicians such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. But what is he really worth?

Celebrity Net Worth assessed the 40-year-old record executive’s net worth to be around $400 million last year. In comparison, Justin Bieber, one of his most successful singers, has a net worth of $285 million.

The April merger of Braun’s Ithaca Holdings with BTS’ label Hybe in a cash-and-stock mega-deal valued at more than $1 billion may not be factored into the 2020 projections.

According to Variety, Braun earned 462,380 new shares for $186 each, while Bieber received 53,557 new shares worth $186 each. Braun has also joined the board of directors at Hybe.

After seeing a YouTube video of the then-12-year-old singing a rendition of Ne-“So Yo’s Sick,” Braun became interested in Bieber. After contacting Bieber’s family, he introduced him to a number of prominent people, including Usher Raymond, who persuaded his mentor L.A. Reid to sign Bieber to Island Def Jam as the first artist under the Raymond-Braun Music Group.

Through his School Boy Entertainment, which is part of SB Projects, Braun founded his record label, Schoolboy Records, in 2007.

He has managed numerous high-profile personalities, including Grande and Bieber, through his talent management organization. J Balvin, Demi Lovato, Black Eyed Peas, CL, Dan + Shay, Carly Rae Jepsen, Psy, The Knocks, Lil Dicky, and Tori Kelly are among his past and current clients, according to his website.

Braun then founded Ithaca Holdings, a holding firm that owns businesses in a variety of industries, including television, film, and technology. According to the Wall Street Journal, the business paid $300 million for Big Machine Label Group in 2019, which includes the masters for Taylor Swift’s first six albums.

According to Variety, Braun sold Swift’s master rights to an investment fund for more than $300 million last year.

Braun’s holdings also include a number of properties that he and his wife, mining heiress Yael Cohen Braun, jointly own.

In 2014, the couple paid $13.1 million for a mansion in Brentwood, California. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the music mogul sold his former Sunset Strip property for $4.6 million and another home for $11.6 million in the same year.

